Britney Spears, during the premiere of the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, in Los Angeles, in July 2019. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

Drop by drop, the revelations of Britney Spears’ memoirs are filtering into the media. The singer will publish her memoirs on October 24 (The Woman In Me; in Spanish, The woman that I amPlaza and Janés, starting on the 26th) and if Tuesday was People who advanced a long excerpt, this Thursday it is the turn of The New York Times. The magazine had interviewed the singer, who was on its cover, and had gotten a sneak peek of her memoir. On the other hand, the New York newspaper has accessed the complete book, they say, through a store days before the launch.

The newspaper reveals a lot of information about the singer’s career, life and stage of tutelage, as well as her current life, where she explains that she has no intention of focusing again, at least in the short term, on music. : “It’s time not to be who people want, but to find myself.” At the moment it seems that Spears is not talking about her last husband, Sam Asghari, to whom she was married for 14 months until last August, but she is talking about Justin Timberlake. Yeah People He already revealed at the beginning of the week that the singer had undergone an abortion after becoming pregnant because he did not want to be a father, now The New York Times gives more details of the relationship.

More information

At the time she was just 21 years old and had been dating the N’Sync singer for about three years. She quickly realized the differences that were made between the two, especially in television shows. “Everyone made strange comments to me about my chest, hoping to find out if I had had surgery,” the artist recalls. The pressure began to grow more and more as she got more and more hits, becoming a star on the then very powerful MTV and being the target of conversations and criticism. That’s why she started taking Prozac, a well-known antidepressant. She also explains that around the time she was photographed partying with celebrities like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, “she never” had a problem with alcohol. She preferred to take Adderall, her “drug of choice,” as she calls it, an amphetamine-based medication prescribed for people with hyperactivity. “It got me high, yes, but what I liked most was that it gave me a few hours in which I felt less depressed,” she says.

Among other confessions, Spears explains that it was he who decided to end the relationship, and that he broke up with her via text messages, leaving her “devastated” and even thinking about leaving show business. After the breakup, he released a well-known song, Cry Me a River, in whose video clip a blonde woman was seen leaving in a car. “A woman similar to me cheats on him and he walks around sadly in the rain,” she explains, who saw the press portraying her “as a whore who had broken the heart of the golden boy of the United States.” “Actually,” she recalls, “I was in a coma in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.” Afterwards, her father and her team forced her to participate in a television interview where her host, Diane Sawyer, accused her of causing Timberlake “a lot of pain.” She explains that this was a “breaking point” and that she felt like she was “being exploited in front of the entire world.” She also acknowledges the rumor that she kissed her choreographer while she was with the singer, but that her behavior was sparked by constant rumors of Timberlake’s infidelity.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, during the 44th Grammy Awards, in Beverly Hills, on February 26, 2002. L. Cohen (WireImage)

Five years later, the episode took place in which she attacked some photographers’ car and shaved her head, moments that she associates with immense sadness due to several factors: her postpartum depression, the divorce from Kevin Federline—father of her children, who was left with custody of the children—, his separation from the little ones, and the death of his “adored Aunt Sandra,” with whom he had a close relationship. And all together with constant persecution by the press. “With my head shaved, everyone was afraid of me, even my mother. “In those weeks without my children, I lost my mind, again and again. I don’t even know how I was able to take care of myself,” she assumes.

It was in 2008 when his father, Jamie, took over his guardianship. She acknowledges that her mental state wasn’t the best, but that she didn’t deserve that. “I know she had been acting wild, but there was nothing to justify treating me like a bank robber. Nothing that justified turning my life upside down,” she says. Infantilized, they did not let her make personal choices, nor go out at night, they controlled her medication and her telephone, but they forced her to work like a great artist. “Too sick to choose a boyfriend but healthy enough to appear on television and sing before thousands of people in different parts of the world every week,” she writes, harshly criticizing her father: “From then on I began to think that he saw that I had come to this world for no other reason than to help him get money.” The artist’s fortune is estimated at more than 60 million dollars. She accuses her former managers of keeping around 17 million and her father of taking around six.

In late 2018, Jamie Spears forced Britney into a psychiatric treatment center for three months. She told him that if she didn’t do it she would go to court, she would go public and she would be exposed to the world. Spears, therefore, agreed, and there she lived, in a facility in luxurious Beverly Hills that cost $60,000 a month and where she was forced to take lithium, like a prisoner, according to her version: “They kept me locked up against my will for months.” . He could not go out. I couldn’t drive. They took my blood every week. I couldn’t take a bath in private. “I couldn’t close the door to my room.” But it was there where a nurse showed him some videos of her discovering the movement Free Britney, for which more and more followers asked for his release from paternal guardianship. She opened his eyes. “I don’t think people can understand how much the movement meant to me, especially in the beginning,” he says.

His release was almost incredible to him. He describes the relief as an overwhelming feeling. But he acknowledges that it is still difficult, that migraines are frequent, “part of the physical and emotional damage.” “I don’t think my family understands the damage they caused me.”