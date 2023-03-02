The pop star Britney Spears seems not to have done a good deal when selling his mansion in Calabasas, a city close to Los Angeles, in the United States.

According to the British newspaper Daily Star, Britney decided to sell the house just a year after buying it. At the time, the singer paid around BRL 60.7 million for the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house.

The economic situation in the United States, with high interest rates and falling property prices after a great appreciation in the pandemic period, made it difficult for the 41-year-old artist to find a buyer for the property.

Thus, she accepted a proposal with a lower price than the purchase price. According to the newspaper, records show that Britney agreed to sell the mansion for the offer of R$ 51.4 million made by a Texas lawyer.

Britney had decided to move to Calabasas to be close to her two children, who live in the area with their father, Kevin Federline. With the sale of her house, she returned to live in her old residence in thousand oaksalso close to Los Angeles.