In the book, Britney extensively discusses her life and in particular the years of administration of her father, which she successfully challenged in court. Jennifer Bergstrom of Gallery Books publishers expects the book to cause quite a stir. “Britney’s convincing testimony in court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and courage. I have no doubt that her memoir will have a similar impact. We are proud to help her finally share her story,” says Bergstrom.