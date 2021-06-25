After the explosive statements Britney Spears made the day before yesterday during the lawsuit against her father Jamie, the singer has now responded via Instagram. She posted a saying: ‘If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to become even more intelligent, read them even more fairy tales.’











Captioning the photo, Britney wrote: “I want to tell you a little secret. I think as human beings we all want to live in a fairytale world and if you look at my previous posts then my life seems pretty good and that is something we are all ultimately striving for. When my mom used to have a bad day, she always pretended everything was okay to her kids to protect us,” Britney said.

She continues: “The reason I’m writing this is because I want to convince people that my life is anything but perfect. And if you’ve been following the news a bit this week, you can draw that conclusion yourself. I want to apologize for the fact that for two years I pretended nothing was wrong with me and everything was fine. I did that to maintain my pride and I was also ashamed to share what actually happened. And to be honest: on Instagram everyone always makes their life a little more beautiful than it really is?’.



Quote

I want to apologize for pretending nothing was wrong with me for two years Britney Spears

As crazy as it sounds, Instagram has helped me through this time. In that place I could share things of myself and I got the feeling that I mattered, despite all the misery I went through. And that’s why I decided to read more fairy tales.’

Spears received huge acclaim from around the world after her performance in the virtual court. The pop star was praised for her courage to speak out, with all the eyes of the world on her.

Case resumes

The case will resume on Wednesday 14 July. The singer made it clear that she wants to get rid of the curatorship and the application to submit that request can be discussed on that date. This reports billboard.

According to the laws in California, the American state in which Britney lives, the bankruptcy trustee can speak out against this. So that would be Father Jamie. At the same time, relatives or friends of the person under the trusteeship, Britney in this case, can appear in court and say whether they agree or disagree. If someone involved in the case objects to the application to get rid of the trusteeship, the judge’s decision will be postponed. If no one objects, it is up to the judge to determine whether the curatorship will be terminated.

Several professors at the University of Baltimore, who specialize in law, question whether Britney will actually get her life back. “Even if no one objected, it is doubtful whether the judge will not assign her some sort of supervisor. Even if only to have her back in the saddle after being unable to make a single decision for herself for 13 years.”

The chance that father Jamie and Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery will object to the lifting of the curatorship is quite high. If so, both Britney and her father and Montgomery should make their positions clear before the judge makes a decision.



