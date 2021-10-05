Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart demanded that security specialists examine the villa from head to toe while the singer was on holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari. It is not yet known whether anything was actually found. “It was a very tight operation, comparable to something the FBI would do. The whole house has been turned upside down, so to speak, because it would be really scandalous if it turns out that Britney has indeed been bugged for years,” said a source.

In the state of California, both parties must be informed when filming is being made, which would not have been the case with Britney and her father. The singer was unaware of the way her father might have tapped her communications. A former employee of the security company said in the documentary that he was sent out several times to find out how, for example, the messages on someone’s iPhone can be read. He was told by his boss at the time “that it was purely for Britney’s safety.”