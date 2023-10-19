Britney Spears admitted that she had an abortion at the insistence of Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears’ memoirs, entitled “The Woman in Me,” will go on sale only on October 24, but the first excerpts published People magazine, managed to make a lot of noise. A real stir in the press and social networks was provoked by the pop star’s revelations about her father’s bullying and her complicated relationship with singer Justin Timberlake, whom she dated in the early 2000s.

Spears said she had an abortion while dating Timberlake

In the published fragment of the memoirs, one of Spears’ loudest confessions was the story about the abortion from Tiberlake. According to the artist, she became pregnant at the age of 19, when her romance with the singer was in full swing. Britney was desperately in love and dreamed of a real family, so this news came as a pleasant surprise to her. She wanted to continue the pregnancy, but Tiberlake was against it. The singer believed that they were too young to be parents, and the birth of a child would be a tragedy for them. Under pressure from her lover, Britney agreed to have an abortion.

If it were just my decision, I wouldn’t do this. But Justin was convinced he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, abortion is the most painful thing I have ever experienced in my life. Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Spears and Timberlake separated in 2002. Soon the singer married dancer Kevin Federline and gave birth to two sons from him – Sean and Jaden. Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel in 2012, and they have two sons, Silas and Phineas.

According to the tabloid Mirror, Spears’ revelation about the abortion “caused chaos” in Timberlake’s family. Insiders report that Jessica Biel may not have been aware of all this personal vicissitudes that his husband’s ex-passion spoke about.

The singer said Timberlake cheated on her

Spears and Timberlake’s romance lasted four years. The reason for the breakup was considered to be Britney’s betrayal. The singer repeatedly accused her of this in interviews and even released the song Cry me a river, in which he complained that the singer broke his heart. After such revelations, they began to persecute her in the press.

For a long time she did not comment on these accusations, but in her memoirs she shared a completely different version of events. She said she was a cheater was Justin himself, who started an affair with “another star”. Spears chose to keep the name of this famous woman a secret for now, as she did not want to put her in an awkward position.

In 2021, Timberlake apologized to his former lover for supporting the wave of hate that hit her after their breakup

Spears complained that her father criticized her since childhood

Also in the published excerpt from Spears’ memoirs told, that since childhood she suffered from constant criticism of her body, both from haters and the press, and from her own father, Jamie. The toxic comments of the parent, who called her daughter fat, ugly and clumsy, greatly influenced Britney’s self-esteem and developed many complexes in her.

I thought having my body criticized in the press was bad, but it hurt me even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me that I looked fat and that I would have to do something about it… Feeling like you're never good enough is a heartbreaking experience for a child Britney Spears

Jamie Spears Photo: Nick Ut/AP

According to Britney, her father continued to make sarcastic comments about her even after she became a superstar. Because of this, she almost lost everything that helped her feel like herself. “My father destroyed the core of my existence, my confidence and even my sex life,” the artist said.

As a result, in 2007, all the world’s media circulated photos and videos that showed how Spears shaved her head. In the book, the singer commented for the first time on the reasons for her shocking behavior. This act became for her an attempt to rebel against her father, who sought to control her every step. “They looked at me while I was growing up, looked at me from head to toe, said that they thought about my body since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and being defiant were my ways of fighting back,” she said.

Britney Spears lived under her father’s control for a long time

In 2008, due to mental problems caused by constant pressure from Jamie Spears and the public, Britney was admitted to a psychiatric clinic. After discharge, the court declared the performer incompetent and appointed her father as her official guardian.

For 13 years, Jamie Spears controlled all of his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs. She had to take all the medications prescribed by doctors without any objections, not get pregnant, go to bed early and work very hard without the right to rest. The singer wrote that all these years she felt like “her own shadow.”

I became a robot. But not just a robot, but a kind of robot child. I was so infantile that I stopped feeling like myself. (…) The woman in me was depressed for a long time. They wanted me to be wild on stage, just like they told me to be, and the rest of the time to be a robot. Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Britney was able to regain full control over her life only in 2021. Soon after, she married her longtime lover, fitness trainer Sam Asgari, but never found happiness with him. In August 2023, after just a year of official marriage, the artist announced a divorce and, after everything she had experienced, repeats again and again in her memoirs that she did not deserve all the pain that her family caused her.