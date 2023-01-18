Singer Britney Spears got a tattoo on camera in Maui and praised her with the phrase “it sucks”

American singer Britney Spears got a tattoo on camera and praised her with the phrase “it sucks.” The corresponding frames appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted video, the 41-year-old celebrity is captured in a yellow top with puffed sleeves and white shorts. In the frame, a master with a special typewriter approached her and began to draw a picture on her right hand.

In the description under the video, the pop star said that she decided to get herself a tattoo while on the island of Maui in Hawaii. “I can’t show it because it sucks! (…) I have to fix this, ”the artist signed the post, which gained more than 78 thousand likes.

