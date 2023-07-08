tremendous slapped took away Britney Spears by a bodyguard of the player of the NBA Victor Wembanyamathis after the singer wanted a photograph with the athlete, but far from agreeing, her staff gave the princess of pop a strong blow.

The video circulates on social networks where Britney Spears, who was in Las Vegas, immediately became aware of the presence of Victor Wembanyama who was walking with his security team, that is why the Womanizer interpreter ran to catch up with him, but at the moment of touching him the bodyguard slapped him.

As expected, this action went viral, since the same Britney Spears He shared it on social networks, which surprised many, although the singer herself was a bit empathetic and assured that she herself has suffered this type of situation.

Although Victor Wembanyama has already shown his face to the media, he assured that he had not seen that Britney Spears It was the one who was talking to her, because it wasn’t until she arrived at the hotel where she was staying, that they told her that the girl who spoke to her was the world star for whom up to now she has not offered an apology.

“What an arrogant guy, he offered no excuse for such a blow, I hope Britney proceeds against him”, “I don’t care about the cachetadora. If that happened to the princess of Pop, what awaits a mere mortal”, ” Stupid arrogant, he and his team of bodyguards”, write the networks.

