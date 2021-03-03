American singer Britney Spears published on March 2 in Instagram photo with grown up sons.

In the picture, the artist stands in an embrace with 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jaden James. At the same time, the faces of adolescents cannot be discerned because of the protective masks.

“It’s crazy how time flies. My boys are so big now! I know, I know, it is very difficult for any mother, especially the mother of boys, to see how quickly they grow. I am very lucky because my two kids are so gentlemen and so kind that I must have done everything right, ”wrote Spears.

She explained that she had not published a photo of her sons before, because “they are at the age when they want to express their individuality,” and now she managed to get permission from them.

In 2004, Britney Spears married dancer Kevin Federline. In this marriage, in 2005, the singer gave birth to her first son, Sean Preston, and a year later, Jaden James was born. The couple announced their divorce in 2006, immediately after the birth of their second child.

After a nervous breakdown in 2007 against the background of the divorce proceedings, the artist was declared incapacitated. From that moment on, she is limited in parental rights and is under the partial tutelage of her father, which she is trying to challenge.