Britney Spears broke her silence on Tuesday about the heartbreaking documentary that explores her life and said she was left “ashamed” and crying at the way she was portrayed. The work of The New York Times, Framing Britney Spears, looks at the pop superstar’s rise to fame, as well as the battle for guardianship over her estate and the #FreeBritney movement driven by her fans. “I didn’t see the documentary, but from what I saw, I felt ashamed in the light they put me in,” the 39-year-old singer wrote Tuesday. On Instagram. And he adds: “I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!! “

He also referred to the public and media scrutiny he has faced throughout his career, which was recounted in the documentary that aired in the US on FX and on streaming on Hulu last month. “My life has always been very scrutinized …” Spears wrote on her Instagram. “I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength because I have always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and I still am to this day. And he added: “Every day dancing gives me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … it’s boring … I’m here to convey kindness. “

Framing Britney Spears addresses the complex years of the singer after her crisis in the mid-2000s and the role that the press had in her collapse, when she entered a mental health center, she lost the guardianship of her children and even the capacity legal to decide on your fortune.

This is the first time that the singer has spoken publicly about the documentary and she does so in the middle of a battle with her father so that he is no longer her guardian, appointed 13 years ago. Last week Spears legally requested the resignation of Jamie Spears, who has total control over the singer: “You can decide who can visit her, put bodyguards on her 24 hours a day, sign contracts and agreements, make decisions about her house and her credit cards.” , said Liz Day, the journalist who has carried out the investigation.

Spears, 39, agreed to have her father, Jamie, become her legal guardian in 2008, a period marked by erratic behavior in which she lost custody of her children. At that time, at the height of its popularity, being the meat of tabloids, the subject of television debates and the target of attacks by the most conservative sectors, the legal and financial control could have made sense, but now with Spears maintaining a more relaxed working life , with a stable partner and a good relationship with her children, the artist does not see it necessary.

According to the documentary, her father was never present in her career and the only thing that interested him was the money his daughter could earn. And he achieve it. The situation worsened in 2019, when the singer was admitted for the third time to a psychiatric center. The reason was said to be “a nervous breakdown” due to her father’s poor health, but she later said that it was Jamie himself who forced her into the court. The reason that triggered this drastic decision was that the artist had gone out to eat a hamburger with her boyfriend without the knowledge of her tutor.