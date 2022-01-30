Mexico. Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, would seek to resume the guardianship of the famous singer. In several news portals it is shared that Jamie would have initiated legal procedures to proceed with what he intends.

Despite the fact that last November Judge Brenda Penny accepted Britney Spears’ request to terminate her guardianship permanently, the father of “The Princess of Pop” seeks to regain custody.

The Page Six portal reports that Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, sent an email to Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, and in the text he requests schedule a date for Britney to testify under oath.

“We are writing to inform you that we intend to have your client testify and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date for testifying,” says the message received by Rosengart.

But it also transcends that the legal defense of the father of Britney Spears recognized that his client has not made any statement despite the fact that her lawyer submitted two requests and refused on those occasions.

According to the international media, Jaime’s legal defender wants to question the singer of hits like Toxic about drug use and caring for their children, despite the fact that Jamie has a restraining order not to approach Sean Preston, Britney’s eldest son, after an altercation in 2019.

Page Six also makes it known to the public that at Jamie’s request, Britney Spears’ legal team dismissed this request and argues that Mr. Spears has refused to do so on different occasions.