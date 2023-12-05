Britney Spears’ father has had his leg amputated after an infection

The Spears are not going through one of their best moments as a family. Its members are divided and barely maintain a relationship with each other, and health is not their strong point either. As published this Tuesday, December 5, American media such as TMZ and Page SixJamie Spears, Britney’s father and who for more than a decade was her legal guardian, has gone through a serious infection that has led to his leg being amputated about a month ago.

Spears, 71, spent several weeks hospitalized in the summer due to a serious bacterial infection, in a specific facility for infectious patients, but in October he could be seen around his home in Louisiana, much thinner. However, according to TMZ, he lost his leg a month ago after undergoing five knee surgeries. How does it count in Page Six someone close to him, the reason was to try to contain a serious infection he had in his knee. Neither he nor his lawyers nor his family have spoken about it.

More information

What is not clear is what Britney Spears’ relationship with her father is currently like, who kept her under strict custody for 13 years and until 2021. As is usual in the American tabloids, there are conflicting versions: those who claim that she is willing to an approach and those who assure that nothing further, that the artist is on her own path of healing and that means being away from Jamie. In his recently published book The woman that I am, which hit bookstores on October 24, Spears spoke precisely about the hard years of her guardianship and her complex relationship with her father, who kept her isolated: “They kept me locked up against my will for months. He could not go out. I couldn’t drive. They took my blood every week. I couldn’t take a bath in private. “I couldn’t close the door to my room.”

“Too sick to choose a boyfriend but healthy enough to appear on television and sing before thousands of people in different parts of the world every week,” said the artist, who claimed that she was treated “like a bank robber,” putting her life “upside down”. She has always accused her father of wanting to profit at all costs thanks to her. “From then on I began to think that she saw that she had come into this world for no other reason than to help him get money,” she went on to state in her autobiography. The artist’s fortune is estimated at around 60 million dollars, although she has assured that her father kept around 10% of it, something for which, a while ago, she intended to take him to court.

In her book, Spears states that she continues to have physical and mental consequences from that long period. “I don’t think my family understands the damage they caused me,” she writes. However, the one with whom she does seem to have a certain relationship again is her mother, Lynne, who has been separated from her father for years. She could be seen last weekend in Los Angeles, where Britney lives, who turned 42 on Saturday, and there have been some photos of both of them together on social networks (although the singer has not published them). According to some media outlets, her sister, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, was also invited to her birthday, although she did not attend due to professional commitments — she left the reality show less than a week ago. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which is recorded in Australia. For years the two have had an open war, since Britney ha