Britney Spears announced, through social networks, that she received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. Together with his current partner, he commented on some details of his experience.

The famous singer posted a video on her Instagram account and disagreed with comments that mention pain as one of the main effects of vaccination. The interpreter of “Toxic” assured not to feel discomfort.

“People on the internet said they felt a lot of pain, like a bullet went through their body. I didn’t feel anything, it really was nothing. I’m fine , I feel good and I hope to continue feeling good, “he said.

Britney Spears and Sam asghari they showed their excitement to the users and ended the clip, which reached almost 200,000 ‘likes’, by happily high-fiving hands.

Britney Spears speaks out for new documentary about her life

Through social networks, messages of solidarity were spread for the famous singer after the premiere of a documentary where passages of her life are recounted never before told and that expose the events that led to her crisis during 2007.

Britney Spears decided to comment on the production made by The New York Times and recalled that she was harshly judged for her actions during those years.

“I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with your real vulnerability because I have always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media. And I still am to this day”, He specified.

Britney Spears spoke about a new documentary. Photo: Instagram / Britney Spears

