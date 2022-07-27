Britney Spears publicly denounced her mother, Lynne Spears, for abusing her. According to her, she commented on an Instagram post made on July 25 and that she was eliminated within a few minutes.

The “princess of pop” also recounted the various injuries she suffered at the hands of other relatives, such as her brothers Jamie Lynn and Bryan. “My family loves to knock me down and hurt me always,” she had written in January of this year.

What happened between Britney Spears and her mother?

Initially, Britney Spears published, last weekend, the text messages she sent to her mother, her ex-lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III and her best friend, Jansen Fitzgerald, before being admitted to a psychiatric center in 2019. In these, the interpreter of “I’m A Slave 4 U” stated that lithium was administered against her will and asked for help. None of the three answered.

2019. Message from Britney Spears to her mother Lynne Spears. Photo: Capture Britney Spears/Instagram

2019. Message from Britney Spears to her friend Jansen Fitzgerald. Photo: Capture Britney Spears/Instagram

2019. Message from Britney Spears to her former lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III. Photo: Capture Britney Spears/Instagram

The singer deleted her posts. However, Lynne Spears, 67, reposted the message on her Instagram profile to show that she had responded to her daughter. “Britney, I have the ‘full conversations’ too!” she wrote.

“It hurts me that you feel that the people who love you most betrayed you! Let me go to you! I love you!” she added.

25.7.2022 | Post by Lynne Spears showing that she did respond to Britney Spears. Photo: Capture Lynne Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears exposes her mother Lynne Spears

“Hey mom, have you also let people know that that’s one of the few times you ever wrote me back? Did you tell them you were at my beach house when I couldn’t even get my car keys? Did you tell them that when the guardianship began, you and Bryan’s wife (his brother) went out partying every night, drank wine and took pictures when I couldn’t go anywhere or couldn’t be with my boyfriend? and Britney Spears rebuked her mother, bitterly because, she said, while her family was having fun at her expense, she was forced to attend AA meetings, when she didn’t even like to drink.

In another passage of the post, Britney reproaches her mother, Lynne Spears: “You published a book that showed my suffering when Kevin Federline took my children.”

“You abused me. Yes, I am going to say it and I am surprised that you still play the role of a loving and religious mother, “he concluded.

25.7.2022 | First part of Britney Spears’ response to her mother, Lynne Spears. Photo: Capture Britney Spears/Instagram

25.7.2022 | Second part of Britney Spears’ response to her mother, Lynne Spears. Photo: Capture Britney Spears/Instagram