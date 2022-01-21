Singer Britney Spears He referred again with quite harsh comments to his younger sister, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears. Although it seemed that the virtual fight between the two had already come to an end, and with a withdrawal letter in the middle, the sisters continue to tell their truths in front of millions of netizens.

During the last Wednesday, January 19, Britney posted a series of photos with texts on her Instagram account. This came after Jamie Lynn appeared on the Call her daddy podcast and talked about her sister again.

YOU CAN SEE: Britney Spears: these are the most surprising revelations that her sister made in her book

What was the last thing the artist said to her younger sister?

The interpreter of “Stronger” returned to express herself about Jamie Lynn on her Instagram. He also mentioned his mother, Lynne Spears.

“You selfish little brat! Saying how weird and dumb it was to have bought mom a house! I was so proud and you told the interview girl that it was just weird,” she wrote.

First part of the artist’s message. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

YOU CAN SEE: Britney Spears Files Withdrawal Letter Against Jamie Lynn Spears

Likewise, the artist explained what happened between her mother and her father. He even revealed that his mother had a strong episode of depression after the separation became official.

Second part of the artist’s message. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

What else did Britney say about her sister?

During another part of the podcast interview, the Zoey 101 star said she freaked out when her older sister grabbed a knife and locked them both in a room.

“It was really scary and I felt really insecure. I think it’s important that I say that because I didn’t understand it, I was a girl,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Britney Spears: the singer’s sister will not tour to promote her controversial book

Faced with this accusation, the singer replied: “Why does that conversation last 20 minutes? And the most degrading for me. But you don’t want to keep talking about it because you don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings…but you let her stay forever saying that you feel insecure with me.”

Third part of the artist’s message. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

Later, the interpreter of “Overprotected” spoke about what Jamie Lynn said about her mother and an alleged episode of family violence. The artist defended her mother and pointed out that the actress was too hateful and that she deserved severe punishment.

YOU CAN SEE: Britney Spears is seen for the first time since the discussion with her sister on social networks

“She should have spanked your butt. Poor mom also took it like I did in the end… She adored you too much,” he said.

Fourth part of the artist’s message. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

To finish, the singer told her sister that her lack of empathy affected her a lot and to keep her distance.

YOU CAN SEE What happened to Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn: why they are involved in a fight

“You shut me out when I needed you the most!!” Write in your book saying that it was no longer like your mother … No, you hurt me, “he concluded.