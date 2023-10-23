Britney Spears will officially publish her long-awaited memoirs this Tuesday, October 24 (The Woman In Me; in Spanish, The woman that I am, Plaza and Janés, from the 26th). However, The New York Times has already had access to the complete book and has published that, among many other topics, the singer reflects on why she likes to pose naked or with little clothing on Instagram. “I know that many people don’t understand why I love taking photos of myself naked or in new dresses,” writes the singer of Baby One More Time, according to the New York Times. “But I think if they had been photographed by other people thousands of times for other people’s approval, they would understand that I really enjoy posing when I feel sexy and taking my own photo.”

Britney has already said on numerous occasions, especially in the judicial process against her father, that her greatest obsession in this new stage of her life is to take over her own narrative and make the world see that, no matter how scandalous what she does, It will never be more so than the way the media had in the 2000s of appropriating your identity, your story and all aspects of your private life. This can be seen with absolute clarity also in documentaries such as Framing Britney Spearsin which the director, Samantha Stark, explains how this media “theft” of the lives of singers in the 2000s is intolerable in light of #MeToo and the perspective that emerged from the fourth wave of feminism.

In some way this same spirit is what underlies the entire book. The interpreter, who has taken advantage of this biography to tell details of the saddest moments of her life, such as her relationship with Justin Timberlake (which in S Moda we have already glossed on some occasions as the longest spite in history), also She has explained that she is not thinking about returning to music because she is focused on taking care of her health and finding the way to live her life the way she wants. “It’s time to not be who people want, but to find myself.”

In this memoir, Britney also talks about one of the most talked about episodes of her career: when she hit photographers with an umbrella with her head shaved. Her postpartum depression, Kevin Federline’s divorce —father of her children, who he was left with custody of the children—, his separation from the little ones and the death of his “adored Aunt Sandra,” with whom he had a close relationship, were, along with the persecution by the press, the factors that influenced his behavior. “With my head shaved, everyone was afraid of me, even my mother. In those weeks without my children, I lost my mind, again and again. I don’t even know how I was able to take care of myself,” she assumes.

In February 2008, a California judge granted Spears’ father, at his request, control of the singer’s finances and personal life after the pop star was admitted to the hospital twice for psychiatric tests. and for substance abuse. In November 2021, after a highly media trial and a social media campaign for the singer’s freedom (the famous Free Britney), Californian judge Brenda Penny put an end to the family drama of almost 14 years and eliminated paternal guardianship.

Since then, Britney has lived free to manage her life and career. Although not everything has been peace and tranquility for the singer after regaining her freedom. In these two years, since her guardianship was annulled, she has marrieddivorced and has announced the loss of a baby. In addition, he has suffered several episodes that have alarmed his fans for showing an obvious deterioration in his mental health. In the last one, the Ventura County police, in California, showed up at her house after receiving several phone calls in which they reported that the artist he had knives in his house with which he could get hurt. The singer apparently wanted to emulate Shakira’s dance at the MTV Awards. “As everyone knows, the police were called to my house because of some prank calls. I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my house and when they arrived at my door they quickly realized there was no problem and left immediately,” she wrote.