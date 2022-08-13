The ex-husband of notorious American singer Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, has been found guilty of trespassing and battery at her wedding. This was reported on August 12 by the portal TMZ.

The publication reports that Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in prison, 64 of which he has already served since his arrest, so he will not serve the remainder in accordance with the protocol.

“He did not contest two charges – aggravated entry and battery. Two charges were dropped – stalking and vandalism.

It also reported that Alexander was banned from approaching Britney until August 11, 2023.

Spears and Alexander got married in 2004. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours. One day, a man suggested that the singer “do something crazy”, and they entered into an alliance in Las Vegas. The reason for the divorce is the mother of star Jamie Lynn Spears.

On June 9, it was reported that the wedding of the 40-year-old singer was almost disrupted by the appearance of the artist’s first husband. The man secretly made his way to the venue of the celebration, broadcasting live on social networks. After some time, he was stopped by security, to whom he stated that Britney herself had invited him to the wedding. However, the name of the former spouse was not found on the guest list, and after being asked to leave the ceremony, he began to resist. As a result, the police had to calm down the brawler.

On June 13, the actor was charged with stalking and breaking into a home. The court also banned him from approaching the singer for three years. Then the judge added charges of stalking, vandalism, battery to Alexander’s case and set a bail of $100,000. He will also have to surrender any firearms he owns.