Britney Spears remains a topic of conversation for netizens. The artist surprised her followers by not participating in the 2022 Oscars. However, the singer’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, monopolized the eyes on the red carpet of this event.

Why didn’t Britney Spears attend the 2022 Oscars?

According to the Page Six portal, it was already known that Britney Spears would not attend the 2022 Oscar ceremony. For her part, the singer has not given any explanations in this regard. The couple’s fans were waiting for the artist’s appearance together with her fiancé at the 94th Academy Awards, since this would be her first public appearance as a couple since the guardianship weighed about the singer was annulled.

Although the artist was not present, netizens were amazed to see that Asghari did shine at the opening part of the Oscars, organized by the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The former personal trainer confirmed her presence along with a friend.

“I had to put on my dress pants for tonight,” is what Asghari wrote before leaving his home. In addition, she tagged Donatella Versace, who had given her a special outfit for the occasion.

Sam Asghari attended the 2022 Oscars without Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram Sam Asghari

What is known about Britney Spears?

Let’s remember that Britney Spears had not attracted attention since she deactivated her Instagram account briefly. According to TMZ, the portal contacted the representatives of the application and they indicated that the account was not deleted, but deactivated. The artist’s accounts on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and SoundCloud were not affected.

Moments before, the interpreter of “Stronger” revealed tragic episodes that she experienced because of her father, who was her guardian for more than ten years: “I gave everything when I worked, only to be literally discarded. I was just a puppet to my family, but to the audience I just acted on stage and did what they told me to do. It was worse than it sounds because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most.”