Britney Spears, 39, has spent a third of her life under the total control of her father Jamie spears, who directs all his movements, finances and professional career. However, for some years now, fans of the ‘Princess of Pop’ and some of her relatives have supported the Free Britney movement, which is calling for her father’s guardianship to be suspended.

Now, for the first time, it is the same music star who made the request through his lawyer, to the Superior Court of Justice of Los Angeles, an entity that has been reviewing the long-standing case. Britney Spears wishes administrator Jodi Montgomery as her legal guardianShe has been working alongside her father and feels more comfortable with his decisions.

As a result of the health problems that Jamie Spears suffered in 2019, Montgomery assumed full tutelage of the singer on some occasions and now the famous one intends to extend her power over her actions.

Britney Spears filed a lawsuit with the goal of removing her father Jamie Spears as her legal guardian and instead placing administrator Jodi Montgomery. Photo: Britney Spears Instagram

In her petition to the judges, Britney Spears’ attorney cites a 2014 order, which states that the voice behind “Toxic” suffers from an inability to consent to any form of medical treatment, “so she seeks Montgomery’s decision. his medical treatments and scheduling visitation for any reason, hiring his caregivers and security guards and other decisions that Jamie Spears currently makes.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.