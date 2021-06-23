American singer Britney Spears demanded at a court hearing that she be completely released from custody by her father, which has lasted for 13 years. Reported by the Associated Press.

Spears made her first public statement in court to get rid of coercive controls. Spears admitted that she does not own her life and wants to get her rights back. She also called guardianship “offensive” and denounced her father and everyone involved.

“I want to put an end to this guardianship, which was imposed on me without any checks. It does me more harm than good. I just deserve to live, ”Spears said in her long emotional speech. She spoke on the phone.

The 39-year-old singer denounced the legal agreement and her father, who controlled it for most of the treaty’s existence. She stated that she wants to marry her beloved bodybuilder Sam Asgari and have a child, but the conditions of guardianship prohibit this.

Spears was supported by many fans during the hearing. About a hundred fans gathered outside the courthouse with posters bearing the hashtag “#FreeBritney”. According to them, for the past 13 years, Britney has been treated like a child, she did not control her life and her finances, although she was clearly capable of it.

Britney Spears has been in the care of her father since 2008, after she was admitted to a mental hospital for alcohol and drug problems. Then she admitted that this agreement saved her from ruin and made her a pop star of the upper class. Her father and his lawyers emphasize that Spears and her fortune, which is estimated at more than $ 50 million in court documents, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation to this day.

However, in recent years, the singer has been struggling to end guardianship and the ability to independently manage her finances, make career decisions and fully take care of her children. By law, Spears must prove to the court that she is responsible enough and capable of free choice.

Earlier, fans saw a call for help in a photo that Spears shared on social media. The picture shows the singer posing in a tight-fitting jumpsuit in bright green with a snake print and an open back. Fans rushed to find out if the star was doing well and tried to find a hidden meaning in her outfit.