American singer Britney Spears shared a candid video amid news of a divorce from her husband, coach Sam Asgari. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 41-year-old celebrity danced topless for the camera, covering her bare chest with her hands. The pop singer captured herself lying on the bed in pink shorts and black stilettos. At the same time, her hair was loose, and there was makeup in the style of smoky eyes on her face.

Among other things, in one of the other videos, Spears posed in a shiny mini dress with a young man, whose name was not disclosed. The posted footage shows that the latter licked the singer’s leg.

The fact that Spears and Asgari decided to divorce, it became known on August 17. According to TMZ, the couple constantly quarreled, during conflicts Spears repeatedly beat her husband. It is alleged that the reason for the separation could be the betrayal of the singer.