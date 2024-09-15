American singer Britney Spears danced on camera in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 42-year-old artist shared a video in which she appeared in a skin-baring mini-dress with red sparkling appliqués. The posted footage shows that she wore a pink bikini thong underneath the dress and forwent a bra. She also tried on black shoes with a small heel and a red hat.

Throughout the video, the celebrity took revealing poses and lifted the bottom of her dress. At some points, she laughed and smiled widely.

Earlier it was reported that Britney Spears tried to get rid of her bikini while dancing.