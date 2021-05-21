American pop singer Britney Spears danced on the video in a revealing outfit and again frightened fans with her movements and appearance. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in Instagram…

In the footage of the posted video, a 38-year-old celebrity performs dance moves with her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail in a yellow crop top and multi-colored short shorts. The publication received more than 860 thousand views.

The singer’s fans expressed concern about her condition in the comments. “Miss Britney, are you all right?”, “This is what happens when people break you,” “What the hell is going on here,” “Pray to Jesus for her soul. God bless her. Soon she will be fine. ”“ It looks scary, ”the fans said.

In April, subscribers saw a call for help in a dance of Britney Spears in a revealing outfit. In the video footage, the singer performs dance moves in a white bikini top and short black shorts. “Translate the lyrics of the song she is dancing to. Britney hopes that someone will understand and come to the rescue, ”wrote the fans.