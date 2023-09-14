American singer Britney Spears showed a new explicit video. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 41-year-old celebrity danced on camera near a pole in underwear, consisting of black low-rise panties and a red top. In addition, the star wore long white boots with low heels.

In addition, the artist wore her medium-length blonde hair in a messy ponytail. Among other things, the posted video shows that Spears refused to wear makeup. For accessories, she chose a glove to match her outfit and several bracelets on her left wrist.

In August, Britney Spears danced topless on camera amid news of her divorce. The 41-year-old celebrity danced, covering her bare chest with her hands. The pop singer photographed herself lying on the bed in pink panties and black stiletto heels.