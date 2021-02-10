Pop singer Britney Spears posted in Twitter a post that fans and media alike interpreted as a commentary on the controversial Framing Britney Spears documentary. The tape tells about the artist’s path to world fame and her father’s establishment of custody of her in 2008.

“Everyone has their own story, as well as their own view of other people’s stories !!!! Everyone has their own great, bright and wonderful life !!! Remember, whatever we think we know about someone’s life, this is nothing compared to a real person who remains behind the scenes !!!! ” – the performer wrote.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Times, was released on Hulu on February 5. The film also tells about the journalistic harassment that Britney Spears underwent at the height of her fame.

In November 2020, Spears lost the trial to deprive her father, Jamie Spears, of control over her property. Its representatives tried to remove her father from the position of guardian.