The bad experience lived by Britney Spears during dinner at restaurant Catch of the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas last Wednesday risks becoming a true media nightmare. Indeed, a video would reveal that the alleged slap assessed by the security of Victor Wembanyama the star has never happened. It seems instead that the singer is hit by accident .

According to reports from the American portal TMZ, Britney Spears had tried to get high a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, the new star of the San Antonio Spurs, but a member of security – so it seemed to understand – would have accidentally hit her in the face. The French player, 2 meters and 23 talented, has just been selected by San Antonio and is destined to mark the future of the NBA. After the incident, Britney Spears presented a report to the police. Later, he shared his version of events on Instagram: “While I was in the lobby of my hotel waiting to go to dinner, I recognized an athlete. A few hours later in the restaurant of another hotel I saw him again, so I decided to walk up to compliment him. There was a lot of commotion in the club so I patted his back to get his attention. I know they said I grabbed him from behind but I didn’t, I just touched his back The security apologized to the singer, claiming they did not recognize her, but in the meantime the damage was done.