Surveillance images show the singer inadvertently hitting herself. The police dropped the case
The bad experience lived by Britney Spears during dinner at restaurant Catch of the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas last Wednesday risks becoming a true media nightmare. Indeed, a video would reveal that the alleged slap assessed by the security of Victor Wembanyama the star has never happened. It seems instead that the singer is hit by accident.
According to reports from the American portal TMZ, Britney Spears had tried to get high a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, the new star of the San Antonio Spurs, but a member of security – so it seemed to understand – would have accidentally hit her in the face. The French player, 2 meters and 23 talented, has just been selected by San Antonio and is destined to mark the future of the NBA. After the incident, Britney Spears presented a report to the police. Later, he shared his version of events on Instagram: “While I was in the lobby of my hotel waiting to go to dinner, I recognized an athlete. A few hours later in the restaurant of another hotel I saw him again, so I decided to walk up to compliment him. There was a lot of commotion in the club so I patted his back to get his attention. I know they said I grabbed him from behind but I didn’t, I just touched his back The security apologized to the singer, claiming they did not recognize her, but in the meantime the damage was done.
A surveillance video emerged in the last hours however would demonstrate that Britney Spears is accidentally hit in his own face, after his hand had been pushed off Wembanyama’s shoulder. Therefore, the Las Vegas police said they will not be undertaken further legal action against the French player. The latter says that the security had them advised not to stop for any reason as he walked to the restaurant, so as to discourage gatherings of people. Wembanyama said a person called out to him repeatedly and then grabbed him from behind. An involuntary movement of the shouldertherefore, has become the casus belli.
