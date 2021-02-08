I could have had it all. Fame, money, the perfect family he longed for, happiness. But Britney Spears came face to face with reality more than a decade ago, when she lost control of her life. Who in the late 1990s and early 2000s was the world’s pop princess has now become much more than a broken toy of the industry.

Spears’ life was turned upside down in the mid-2000s: in 2004 when she married Kevin Federline, in 2007 when she divorced him, in October of that same year when she lost custody of their two children together and, most especially, in 2008. That year a decision came that if then, in the tangle of stumbles, bad decisions and problems of the singer, it was considered almost minor, now, 13 years later, it keeps her in the limelight. It was in that year when his father, Jamie Spears, a person outside his figure and his day-to-day life, obtained his custody, his legal guardianship, temporarily for “mental health issues.” In October 2008, that custody became permanent and sentenced Spears both personally and financially to a life chained to parental decisions. These years, the interpreter of Baby One More Time has remained silent. Until now. Last November Spears stood for the first time and said that if her father continues to control her career, her life and her earnings (more than 200 million euros and from which she receives a weekly pay of 1,400 euros), she will not act again. .

Two have been the trigger for Spears to be fully topical. The first is that the next hearing on the case that could change the course of his life is held this Thursday, February 11. The second is that the newspaper The New York Times has put the spotlight on this murky history with a documentary own (issued in the US by FX and now in streaming on Hulu) lasting an hour and a quarter. In addition to fans of the singer and even protesters with banners of Free Britney (Free Britney), key characters appear for him to understand the life and career of the artist.

By Framing Britney Spears People pass by who, for the most part, have known the artist and question the father’s sense of legal control over the daughter. Among them there are followers, journalists, paparazzi, directors of music networks … Felicia Culotta, friend and former assistant of Spears, stands out, almost a mother figure (”I don’t understand what a custody is for, especially for someone as capable of as much as I know she is he is capable ”, he says); Hayley Hill, her former stylist between 1997 and 2001 (“she was open and vulnerable, she was treated in a disgusting way”); child talent agent Nancy Carson (“she was sweet, funny and wonderful, I loved her very much and still love her”); Kim Kaiman, Director of marketing from Jive Records, with which she was signed in the beginning (“I was impressed by how focused and serious she was”); Kevin Tancharoen, dancer and tour director between 1999 and 2004 (“I was the boss”, he says of her, “very creative, he knew what he wanted and how to convey it”); attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, whose client was Britney’s father; and attorney Adam Streisand, specializing in custody, who tried to defend Britney but was denied it by the court, assigning the singer a different lawyer.

There are revealing phrases from many of them that define the father-daughter relationship. Liz Day, the journalist from The New York Times who has carried out the investigation, affirms that Jamie Spears has control over everything in it, “he can decide who can visit her, put bodyguards on her 24 hours a day, sign contracts and agreements, make decisions about her house and her credit cards.” Streisand, who did not become her attorney, recalls that Spears “accepted that legal custody was going to occur, but she did not want her father to be her guardian. It was his only request ”.

The girl from Kentwood, Louisiana, whom her parents – Lynn and Jamie, coming from a humble background -, brought to New York with great economic efforts so that she would become what she was, lived her career with her mother, her sister and her friend (almost older sister) Felicia Culotta. As the head of marketing Kim Kaiman, Jamie had nothing to do with it: “Lynn was the one supporting Britney. I never spoke to his father. The only thing Jamie said to me once was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich she’ll buy me a boat.’

The lawyer Thorean, whose client was the singer’s father, argues that “the court takes the issue of custody very seriously” and the people who pass through it. The question of putting someone so young and active as a tutor would have been given by the fear of the singer’s parents that he would be “influenced or objects of fraud”, especially by his agent of the moment, Sam Lutfi, from which they finally managed a restraining order.

The point is that in 2008, at the height of its popularity, being the meat of tabloids, the subject of television debates and the target of attacks by the most conservative sectors (the wife of a governor even said: “I would shoot her”), the control legal and financial might make sense. The question is whether 13 years later, with Spears maintaining a calmer work life, with a stable partner, a good relationship with her children, that tight legal, social, personal and above all financial control (which, for some, should be a separate matter), it should be kept, and whether it belongs to its father.

There are concerned followers who question that being a woman has penalized Spears, because something like that would hardly have happened to a man. There are others who claim that his mental health has never been contemplated, that it is all a big lie wrapped up in the father’s obsession with the star’s money. Neither the former agent Lutfi nor Spears’ relatives have participated in the documentary. She has also been referred to a series of questions, but it is unknown if they have reached her.

Attorney Streisand believes that the point of no return came when, finally, last summer Spears launched a petition stating in legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Court that she is handling her case that she did not want her father to remain her guardian. That he was “scared”, said his lawyer. And that he greatly appreciated the support of his followers, that he was aware of it. Now you know that your cry for help has been heard.