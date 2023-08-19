“As everyone knows, Sam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a bit in shock.” This is how Britney Spears begins a text that she has published after her divorce from Sam Asghari came to light, to which she said yes, I want just 14 months ago, when she was released from the guardianship of the father of she. In the letter, she specifies that she is not going to explain her separation because “it is honestly nobody’s business”, although she does affirm that she “could not bear the pain anymore”.

Asghari, 29, came forward with a statement, also on his social networks, last Thursday. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” wishing the artist all the best. Some much kinder words than those of the singer, 41 years old. And that, according to the TMZ publication, the model left the house that they both shared due to an alleged infidelity of the singer with one of her employees from her home.

The publication also details some alleged episodes of violence by Spears towards Asghari during their relationship. According to sources close to the couple, on one occasion, the singer punched her then-husband while she was sleeping, leaving the model with a black eye, who did not know how to react while her wife hit him. Following the assault, Sam was photographed with eye marks and a bite mark on his arm.

The sources add that Spears tended to “lose her temper” at the slightest slight, and that terrified Sam, especially given all the knives the singer kept scattered throughout the rooms of the house to, she said, defend herself in the event of the attack. appearance of an intruder.

Both People magazine, which described the marriage as “toxic” and full of “drama”, and the BBC point out that Sam Asghari has asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court for the artist to pay him support and to be able to modify the prenuptial agreement. . A contract by which the Iranian would keep little more than the gifts that Spears was kind enough to give him during their relationship, in which they had no children.