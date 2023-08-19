These are the words of the pop star: “I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses”

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the end of marriage between Britnery Spears and Sam Asghari. After the numerous rumors circulating, the now ex-husband of the pop star broke the silence by confirming the rumors circulating about the couple. In the last few hours, Britney has also decided to tell her about the end of the marriage which lasted just over a year.

These were the words with which Sam Asghari announced the end of the marriage with Britney Spears:

After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

After a few days of silence, the queen of pop has decided to expose herself on the much talked about news in these hours. In detail, Britney Spears appeared in a video shared on her Instagram page of her while she dances. Everyone, however, could not help but notice the words accompanying the images in question.

This is what the pop star revealed about the end of the marriage with Sam Asghari, which lasted just over a year:

As everyone knows Hesam and I are not together anymore. Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked. I’m not here to explain why, and honestly it’s nobody’s business! But, I honestly couldn’t take the pain anymore.

And, continuing, Britney Spears he then added: