This Wednesday, the pop singer Britney Spears He testified virtually to the Los Angeles Superior Court to express his wish that the guardianship, under which he has been for 13 years, end.

“I deserve to have a life,” said the pop singer and said that the guardianship imposed by the Court is “abusive.” Also, he stated that his father James Parnell Spears He has controlled it for several years and wants it to end.

“I am not happy, I cannot sleep. I am angry, depressed. My father and my agency should be in jail. I want my life back. I want to sue my family and share my storyBritney testified, CNN reported.

Likewise, the singer revealed various details presented in the speech, which were reserved by the Court. For example, she cannot have another child, because she has an IUD inside her body, which prevents her from having children. Also, she cannot marry her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Another impediment is that she cannot go for a car ride with her boyfriend. For example, in 2019, she was forced to take lithium to prevent mania and bipolar disorder.

“It is a strong drug. You can be mentally damaged if you take it for more than five months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses“Said the American singer.

Finally, after hearing the moving statements, various celebrities sent him heartfelt messages. For example, singer Mariah Carey gave her full support to the artist through her Twitter account.

Britney Spears, latest news:

