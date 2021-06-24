Pop singer Britney Spears spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday at a hearing about her father’s custody order, saying it is doing her “more bad than good”. She asked the judge to ensure that she regains control over her own money. AP news agency reports that.

“I deserve to have a life,” the 39-year-old American singer said via a live connection in the hearing. Spears stated that she wants to marry her boyfriend and have children, but that she is not even allowed to get in the car with him. “I do believe that this trusteeship is a form of abuse.”

Spears wants the judge to immediately break the family supervision order. However, under the California legal system, it is up to Britney Spears to prove that it is no longer necessary for her to be in receivership.

50 million dollars

Spears’s trusteeship was instituted in 2008 when she had a public breakdown. In 2019, Spears was admitted to a clinic after she collapsed before a performance in Las Vegas. She has not performed since then. “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”

Spears herself says that the decision has been good for her in the beginning. Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, said through his lawyer that he fears that if Spears herself has access to her $ 50 million assets, there is a risk of fraud and manipulation.

