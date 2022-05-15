Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are going through a difficult time. On May 14, via Instagram, the singer and her fiancé reported that they had lost her baby.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

14.5.2022 | Post by Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announcing the loss of their baby. Photo: Instagram capture

Britney Spears regrets announcing her pregnancy

It was on April 11 when the “Princess of Pop” announced to the world that she would be a mother again at the age of 40. Now announcing her loss, Britney Spears muses that she may have broken the news of her third pregnancy too soon.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we had moved on; however, we are too excited to share the good needs. Our love for each other is our strength ”, he indicated.

Will Britney Spears and Sam Asghari try to have another baby?

In the last part of her Instagram post, Britney Spears maintains her intentions to start a family with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

The interpreter of “Stronger” is the mother of Sean Preston (16) Y Jayden James (15), born from her relationship with dancer Kevin Federline.

“We will keep trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time,” she concluded.

For his part, Sam Asghari added in the comments section: “We will have a miracle soon” (We will have a miracle soon, in Spanish).

14.5.2022 | Comments from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari after announcing the loss of their baby. Photo: Instagram capture

Paris Hilton sends message to Britney Spears

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were inseparable companions in the 2000s. Now, during the difficult moment that the pop star is going through, the socialite was present and expressed her support on Instagram.

“I am so sorry for your loss, sister. Always here for you. I send you lots of love. I love you very much” wrote the protagonist of “The Simple Life”.

14.5.2022 | Message from Paris Hilton to Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram capture

Did Britney Spears fear for her baby?

On April 19, a week after announcing her pregnancy, Britney Spears opened up on Instagram, revealing that she was afraid of exposing her baby to everything the tabloids are saying about her.

“I am afraid of having a baby in this world, especially in the United States” he wrote in the description, which was later changed to an emoji.