Britney Spears, The pop star surprised her followers by announcing her pregnancy. The 40-year-old singer is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari. On social networks, she shared a message detailing how she found out that she is in sweet expectation.

In the text, he reported that after a trip with the physical trainer he realized that he was gaining weight. Indeed, a pregnancy test was performed.

“I’m going to have a baby,” the “Toxic” interpreter wrote. “Obviously, I won’t be going out as much because of the paparazzi,” she added in the statement.

Britney Spears recalls past experiences

He also reflected on an experience he had in the past. “ It is difficult because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it’s absolutely horrible,” he wrote in the message.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then… some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside (…) but now women talk about it every day… thanks to Jesus we don’t have to follow that pain a secret of its own reserved, “he added.

Britney Spears expecting her third child. She is the mother of Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet?

The singer and the coach met during the production of the “Slumber Party” video clip, in 2016. After a relationship of almost 5 years, they announced their wedding plans in September 2021.

Britney Spears’ engagement to Sam Asghari came amid a legal battle against her father to regain control of her life. As you remember, the guardianship ended in November.