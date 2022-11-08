Britney Spears he’s not having a good time. Considered one of the most famous singers of all time, author of planetary hits that have made the history of music, she confessed to suffering from a disease that seems to have no remedy.

He did it on Instagram where she posted a video dancing and letting herself go in a series of whirlpools. The last time she danced then she burst into tears, two months ago. Now, the caption of the video has left everyone blown away.

Source: web

Britney has written about what she is suffering from, which is one rare nerve disease who apparently has no cure and is making his life very difficult.

“I have permanent nerve damage. There is no cure. Nerve damage is sometimes caused when not enough oxygen is supplied to the brain. The brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to become numb. And in fact I wake up three times a week in bed with my hands completely numb and with the sensation of pins and needles on the right side of my body. It rises up to my neck and the part that hurts the most is my temples”- revealed the singer.

He then went on to reveal further details about the disease: “It stings and it’s scary. My eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly. I did a good job trying to make it. Anyway, I’m improving a lot, I can breathe ” – her words.

Fortunately, always as told by Britney in the long post, in this period thanks to a drug, he is managing to buffer the symptoms.

“It’s funny though, when I dance I don’t feel pain… it’s like my mind literally goes to a place where my inner child is. And even if I don’t move as I used to … I truly believe that Faith has given me strength … by the grace of God I have finally found a drug where I actually feel oxygen reaching the brain“- he concluded.