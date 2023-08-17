According to rumors, it seems that he would have left the house where he lived with the singer

Over the past few hours the names of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that Sam Asghari has decided to divorce the pop star after only 14 months of marriage and that he has already left the house where the couple lived together. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

In recent weeks there have been many magazines that have spoken of an alleged one crisis that Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari would be experiencing. After numerous rumors that have never been confirmed, over the last few hours a source close to the couple has revealed that Sam has left the house where he lived with the pop star, from which she has decided to to divorce.

The source who revealed the news, who cannot yet speak publicly, revealed that the documents of the divorce in courts in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Divorcing? The reason and what happened

According to what was revealed by sources close to the couple, it seems that the pop star and her husband had a violent argument that arose after San Asghari allegedly discovered a betrayal by the singer. Recall that Britneys Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016; shortly after the pop star revealed she lost a baby in May 2022.

The news of separation between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is making the rounds of the web. At the moment, however, those directly involved have not yet broken the silence to comment on the rumors that are circulating about them. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much-talked about story will evolve.