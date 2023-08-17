There is no couple that survives the summer of 2023, which devastates everything. This Wednesday, the surprise comes from one of the most stable, apparently, on the US scene. The singer Britney Spears, 41, separates from her husband for just over a year and partner for seven years, Sam Asghari, a 29-year-old model, personal trainer and actor of Iranian origin. This has been announced exclusively in tabloid TMZalways loaded with trusted voices in the hills of Hollywood, and it has been confirmed by the magazine People through “multiple sources”.

The American media points to “sources with direct knowledge” of the couple to confirm it. At the moment, its protagonists – who are usually very active on their respective social networks – have not commented on it, nor have their representatives. According to TMZthe break would have occurred a few days ago after a big fight between the couple “which includes accusations of cheating”, apparently by the singer.

More information

Always according to this tabloid, Asghari would have abandoned the house that they both share and now lives alone. “It is a matter of time before she asks for a divorce,” said the same sources. In fact, they assure that the last few months have been difficult for the couple, with incessant high-pitched fights. And that while Asghari has publicly supported the pop star’s often erratic behavior, he was privately tired of it. According to People, since February her closest circle was “concerned” about the well-being of the artist and her mental health. The couple have not posted a photo together on their social networks since the end of June; neither of them recovered a picture of their wedding or congratulated each other on the first anniversary of the link.

Although they signed a pre-nuptial contract before the wedding, held in June last year in the presence of such well-known faces as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, creator of the bride’s dress, the US press suggests that Spears could help Asghari in financial matter. The singer’s fortune is estimated at more than 60 million dollars, about 55 million euros, and the artist’s lawyers accuse her father of having kept another six million over the years.

The couple met in 2016, when he participated in one of the singer’s video clips, and got engaged in September 2021, almost at the same time that she was released from paternal guardianship to which she had been subjected. Asghari was, from the beginning, a fundamental pillar of the singer in the fight to be released from her guardianship, and even spoke on social networks before the singer had a chance to do so. “I have zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly puts obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a complete jerk, ”he said about the father of his then-girlfriend at the beginning of 2021, when she began to take an active part in her own release. In April 2022 they announced that they were expecting the arrival of their first child together, but just a month later she announced that they had lost him.

This would be the third divorce for Spears. In 2004 and for just 55 hours she was married, after an express marriage in Las Vegas, with her childhood friend Jason Alexander. That same year, in the fall of 2004, she married the dancer Kevin Federline, from whom she separated in the spring of 2007. They had two children together, Jayden, 17, and Sean, 16, with whom Spears barely has a relationship. , although he claims that he would like to.