The news about the end of the relationship between Britney Spears It has shaken the international show business, since the couple was apparently one of the most stable in the American environment. as anticipated TMZ, the 41-year-old artist separated from her until today partner, Sam Asghari, and People magazine has confirmed it through its “multiple sources”. In addition, the 29-year-old model and actor of Iranian origin has already left the singer’s house, according to the information provided by said medium.

TMZ also noted that the break would have occurred a few days ago after a fight that “includes allegations of cheating”. It is worth noting that, so far, the protagonists of the news have not confirmed anything, although they have not denied it either. In addition, their representatives, who are usually very active in networks, have not issued any pronouncement either.

