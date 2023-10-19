The relationship between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, which captured the public’s attention in the 2000s, has returned to the media spotlight due to the singer’s shocking revelations in her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’. The ‘Princess of Pop’ revealed a murky chapter of her teenage courtship and pointed out that she became pregnant with Timberlake, but she had to interrupt the pregnancy due to the artist’s uncertainty about being her father.

The song ‘Everytime’, included on the album ‘In the Zone’ released in 2003, takes on poignant meaning in light of Spears’ recent revelations. Fans on social networks speculate that the lyrics and music video of the song are a reflection of the difficult relationship and an abortion that occurred during her courtship.

Was Britney Spears pregnant with Justin Timberlake?

The video for ‘Everytime’ became the center of attention as it suggests an intimate narrative about Spears and Timberlake’s high-profile courtship. The key scene shows the singer in a bathtub, evidencing a painful experience, followed by images that hint at death and the loss of a baby, while the melody simulates a lullaby.

So far, Justin Timberlake has not responded to his ex-partner’s shocking statements. The romance between both pop icons began in the 90s when they were part of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, flourished in pop music and culminated in 2002 with rumors of infidelity and the controversial song ‘Cry Me a River’. Currently, Britney is divorced from Sam Asghari, while Justin is married to Jessica Biel since 2012.

The romance between both pop icons began in the 90s. Photo: diffusion

Britney Spears’ revelations shed light on an unknown chapter in her love life, leaving fans shocked by the story behind the song ‘Everytime’.