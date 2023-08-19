The pop star breaks the silence and confirms the farewell to her third husband, without going into too much detail

A lot has already been written about the new divorce of Britney Spears just over a year after the marriage with the actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari, but so far the 41-year-old pop star had preferred not to comment and continue to share memories and videos on Instagram. In the night, however, Britney has decided to break the silence and make an initial statement commenting on the news that has already gone around the world.

"As everyone knows Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a bit shocked but… I'm not here to explain why, because honestly it's nobody's business!!! But no I could no longer bear the pain honestly!!!", wrote the 41-year-old between many suspension points and exclamation points.

“As everyone knows Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a bit shocked but… I’m not here to explain why, because honestly it’s nobody’s business!!! But no I could no longer bear the pain honestly!!!”, wrote the 41-year-old between many suspension points and exclamation points.

The double life of Britney Spears — Britney preferred don’t go into too much detailbut wanted to underline how what she chooses to show on Meta’s social network doesn’t always correspond to reality: “I’ve shown myself strong for too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know it!! I’d love to show my emotions and tears about how I really feel, but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

A message of positivity and hope? — Surprisingly, then, Britney Spears made a reference to her father for years he had total control over his life and on her career: "If I wasn't the strong soldier my father wanted, I would have been sent somewhere to get doctors to fix me!!! But that's when I've always needed a family the most!!! You should be loved unconditionally…not under certain conditions." The pop star's post, however, seems to close with a message of hope: "So I'll be as strong as I can and I'll do my best! And I'm actually doing really damn well! Have a nice day and don't forget to smile!".

a new album In Britney’s Future? — Meanwhile, in the last few hours, rumors have multiplied according to which Britney Spears, ready to be released in bookstores by the end of 2023 with her first autobiography, is already collaborating with various artists for her long-awaited return to music with a new album of unreleased. In short, having closed a chapter, another is already opening for the pop star with a troubled private life for too many years.