She is also very surprised herself, according to an Instagram post, but singer Britney Spears (40) is becoming a mother again. Spears already has two teenage sons from her second marriage, but now she has a child with her third husband, Sam Asghari. Depressive complaints during her previous pregnancy led to a guardianship order that was only lifted by the judge last year.

