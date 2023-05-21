British writer Martin Amis died on Friday at the age of 73, reports The New York Times. His wife Isabel Fonseca told the American newspaper that Amis died of esophageal cancer at his home in Lake Worth, Florida.

“Misanthropic ingenuity,” closed The New York Times Amis please. The fact that his father Kingsley Amis was also a writer earned him attention at the start of his career, but his best-known work did not follow until the mid-1980s with the ‘London trilogy’ by Money: A Suicide Note, London Fields and The Information.

In addition to novels, Amis also wrote non-fiction and essays, and he actively engaged in social debates. Amis was widely criticized in a 2006 interview for suggesting that Muslim freedoms should be curtailed. He later apologized for that.