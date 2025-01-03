The British writerDavid Lodgetwice a finalist for the Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the English language, died at the age of 89, his publisher, Penguin Random House, announced this Friday.

The publisher highlighted in a statement the contribution to English literature by the writer, famous for a trilogy in which he ironically describes the academic environment.

“His contribution to literary culture has been immense, both through his criticism and through his masterful and emblematic novels that have already become classics,” wrote his editor, Liz Foleyin the statement.

David Lodge began teaching English literature in 1960 at the University of Birmingham, where he spent his entire teaching career, until his retirement in 1987.









“We are very proud of his achievements and the pleasure his fiction gave to so many people,” his family said in the statement.

In 1960, when he began his professional career as a teacher, after finishing his literature studies at University College London, he published his first novel, ‘The Picturegoers’.

It was with his ‘campus trilogy’, which includes his novels ‘Exchanges: A Tale of Two Universities’ (1975), ‘The World is a Handkerchief’ (1984) and ‘Good Job!’ (1988), with which he became better known.

Inspired by his own experience as a teacher and a scholarship he had in the United States, he ironically described the university environment in these works.

Several of his works, including two of the novels in his ‘campus trilogy’, were adapted into television series.