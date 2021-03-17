Zeba Kelly, 30, a resident of the British city of Loughborough, refused to cut her hair for 13 years, until it reached two meters long.

Kelly is considered the owner of the longest hair in Britain, as she stopped cutting her hair at the age of 17.

She said, “My hair was growing very quickly and I had to go to the hairdresser sometimes twice a month … and at some point I no longer wanted to cut my hair,” according to the “Russia Today” website.

However, she mentioned that because of her long hair, she suffers from pain in the head and neck, and said that it takes an hour and a half to wash her hair and another hour to comb it.