British Airways is the latest airline to relax its strict uniform rules in a bid to defend the individuality of its employees.

Following a recent update to the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew can now wear stubble, make-up, jewelry and nail polish of their choice – regardless of gender.

+ Airline makes modifications and world’s tallest woman flies for the first time

The operator said it wanted workers to be the “most authentic version of themselves” in a bid to foster an “inclusive” environment.

“We are proud of all our colleagues at British Airways and are committed to an inclusive work environment,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

“We work with our people to create updated guidelines for hygiene, beauty and accessories, enabling our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”

According to Britain’s Guardian newspaper, BA’s latest memo urges employees to “be bold, be proud, be yourself”.

The move comes after rival airline Virgin Atlantic scrapped its gender uniform policy as part of a broader series of initiatives under its “Be Yourself” agenda.

In September, Virgin Atlantic said the cabin and male crew could wear skirts and their female counterparts could wear pants because it wanted the crew to feel comfortable — “no matter your gender, gender identity or gender expression.”

Other recent reforms by the airline include allowing employees to display their tattoos while in uniform and making makeup non-mandatory for female employees.