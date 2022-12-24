British vlogger LadBaby has once again managed to conquer the coveted first place in the British singles list at Christmas. It is already the fifth time in a row that this succeeds, this time with the song foodaid a parody of the Band Aid classic Do they know it’s Christmas? With this, LadBaby breaks the record of The Beatles, who were number 1 four times at Christmas.

The so-called ‘Christmas number one’ is considered prestigious in the UK. Every year, artists make it a sport to take first place in the last list of the year. The Beatles long held the record with four Christmas firsts: in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967. After that, only the Spice Girls came close in the 1990s, with three chart toppers in a row in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

LadBaby, the stage name of Mark Ian Hoyle, now ‘wins’ for the fifth time with his parody songs. As in previous years, he donates all proceeds to charity. Last year, LadBaby received help from Ed Sheeran and Elton John, with whom he wrote the song Sausage rolls for everyone recorded. See also Ecuador declares a new state of emergency as protesters demand dialogue

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the past five years,” LadBaby says on the site of hit list compiler Official Charts. “I would like to apologize to The Beatles and all Beatles fans… Charity wins.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: