Andrew Fahie (pictured in his possession, 2019) was arrested in Miami by DEA agents posing as Mexican cocaine traffickers| Photo: Publicity/Government of the British Virgin Islands

The Prime Minister of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, and the director of ports of the same Caribbean archipelago, Oleanvine Maynard, were arrested this Thursday (28) in Miami, in the United States, for alleged smuggling of cocaine and money laundering. , according to the governor of the British Overseas Territory, John Rankin.

Fahie and Maynard, who according to the Miami Herald were in South Florida participating in Seatrade Cruise Global, the premier global event for the cruise industry, were detained at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport by undercover federal agents.

The two were arrested after meeting with DEA ​​agents (U.S. Narcotics Enforcement and Control Agency) posing as Mexican cocaine traffickers. The pair went to the airport Thursday morning to check a suspicious shipment of $700,000 in cash on a plane they believed was bound for the British Virgin Islands, officials told the Miami Herald.