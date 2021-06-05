The British Government’s decision to keep the Balearic Islands on the ‘Amber’ list means more than 100 hotels in Mallorca that were scheduled to open their doors this week, will now stay closed until early July, forcing thousands of workers to stay in ERTE.

“The fact that the UK is maintaining its conservative position on international travel, will determine hotel openings in areas that usually have a large influx of British tourists,” said the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM.

“The British Government’s decision is bad news for workers and companies, but we are confident that the second emitting market for the Islands will be reactivated at the end of June and that this will lead to the reopening of tourist establishments, ”said the Secretary General of the Federation of Services, Mobility & Consumption of UGT, or FeSMC-UGT, José García.

“British tourists come via package holidays, so it will have a huge impact on other Sectors, such as transport and excursions and 70% of bus fleets will likely be in the garage until the end of June because there won’t be any work, ”said FEBT and Discretionary Road Transport Association President, Rafael Roig.

“Political issues seem to have prevailed when making this decision, which will have a negative impact on the entire tourism value chain in the United Kingdom and in the Balearic Islands.”

British Tourist Groups, including TUI UK and Jet2 Holidays said on Friday that they’re postponing flight schedules for Mallorca until July.

TUI UK, is demanding that the authorities clarify their reasons for removing Portugal from the ‘Green’ list and not adding the Balearic Islands, which have below average contagion levels.

Jet2’s decision to delay its flight schedule until the first week of July has sparked concern amongst hoteliers, travel agents and airlines.

“Everything indicates that we won’t have British tourists for much of the summer season, ”Said a spokesperson. “Some business owners fear that London won’t change its travel restrictions until the end of July and that means British tourism won’t be reactivated until August, which is very bad news for tourism, the economy and employment in the Balearic Islands.