“I have a lump in my stomach, which rises more and more. Even this morning when I woke up I was shaking“. By taking the road to England for the first time, Geoffrey Dieffenbach do not hide his concern. Truck driver, he did not have the choice of the destination. “I’m really scared, be positive when I come home and be stuck there for several days, not seeing my family. I myself am a person at risk because I am overweight“He continues. Since December 23, a negative PCR test is mandatory to be able to return to France. Test that the truck drivers must perform themselves.

While the back and forth is increasing for some, the procedure becomes cumbersome. “I have already undergone five tests, says Erick Bais, truck driver. We end up with nosebleeds, others end up with quite unpleasant nasal irritations, others sneeze“. Unions have asked to exercise their right of withdrawal, so far unsuccessfully. Professionals in the sector are asking that drivers potentially more exposed to the virus be vaccinated as a priority.

