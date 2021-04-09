Picture: Manufacturer

British under tension

With united forces, electric motorcycles are currently being developed in Great Britain, with which the United Kingdom wants to show who will be ahead in the future. As reported, Triumph has teamed up with several partners from industry and science. The TE-1 project is financially supported by government agencies. The first styling sketches of an electric sports motorcycle have now been presented that seem to be based on the design language of existing Triumph models. In terms of battery performance, energy density and efficiency, the TE-1 will set new standards. The drive generates 180 hp and is “lighter than anything currently on the market”. (lle.)