Project Konstantin: Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenary from Britain Melnichuk was found dead in bed

British Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) mercenary Katherine Melnychuk was found dead in her bed. This was reported by the Ukrainian volunteer organization Project Konstantin on Facebook. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

According to the organization, the incident occurred on December 24 on the territory of Ukraine. The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious. Now volunteers are trying to organize the arrival of Melnichuk’s relatives in the country and raise funds to return the body to their homeland.

The death of the British woman was also confirmed by a medical worker from Bolton, Wendy Warrington, who volunteered in Ukraine in 2022 and was friends with Catherine, on her page on the social network X (formerly Twitter). She said that the mercenary had the call sign Apache.

For the past 18 months, Melnichuk has worked as an instructor and military medic in Ukraine.